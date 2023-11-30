ARLINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A 59-year-old man suspected in the June disappearance of a 17-year-old neighbor has been charged with murder after human remains were found buried on his Indiana property. Patrick Scott of Arlington made an initial court appearance Thursday and was ordered held without bond. Scott also is charged with obstruction of justice and false informing. Valerie Tindall told her parents on June 7 that she was going to work. Court documents say she worked for Scott, who owned a lawn mowing business and was later reported missing. Police on Tuesday dug up a box on Scott’s property containing human remains. A sheriff said the remains are likely those of Tindall.

