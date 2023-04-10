MITCHELL, Ind. (AP) — A prosecutor has cleared two Indiana law enforcement officers of any criminal wrongdoing in a fatal shooting in February. City of Mitchell Police Officer Christian Anderson and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Rhoades exchanged gunfire with Anthony Richmond during a traffic stop on Feb. 5 in the city of Mitchell. Richmond was killed. Both officers were wounded but survived. WXIN-TV reports that Lawrence County Prosecutor Samuel C. Arp II said he has reviewed the incident and decided the officers’ actions were justified.

