BENGALURU, India (AP) — For years, renewable projects in India have been growing steadily — from small-town rooftop solar installations to large-scale projects across the desert and long stretches of wind turbines and solar panels on farmland all helping the country transition to clean energy. But in 2023, a mix of policy and politics, supply chain issues and other logistical problems meant delays and uncertainty, making the country fall short of its annual clean energy installation target in a year of heat records and devastating floods. It’s a significant dent in the country’s ambitions, but some experts are confident the shortfall can be made up this year.

