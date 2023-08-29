NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s moon rover has confirmed the presence of sulfur and detected several other elements on the surface near the lunar south pole a week after the country’s historic moon landing. The Indian Space Research Organization says the rover’s laser-induced spectroscope instrument also has detected aluminum, iron, calcium, chromium, titanium, manganese, oxygen and silicon. The rover also is searching for signs of frozen water that could help future astronaut missions, as a potential source of drinking water or to make rocket fuel. India last week joined the United States, the Soviet Union and China as only the fourth country to land on the moon.

