NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s top opposition leader Rahul Gandhi says he was expelled from Parliament because he has raised serious questions about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s relationship with the business conglomerate Adani Group. Gandhi says the objective is to prevent him from speaking in the legislature about his allegation of an infusion of an unaccounted $3 billion into shell companies owned by the Adani Group. A senior BJP leader rejected Gandhi’s accusations. Gandhi was expelled from Parliament on Friday, a day after a court convicted him of defamation and sentenced him to two years in prison for mocking the surname Modi in an election speech. Removing Gandhi from politics delivered a major blow to the opposition party he led ahead of next year’s national elections.

