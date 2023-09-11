MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Indigenous tribes in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin are asking federal officials to deny a utility’s request for a loan to cover its share of a natural gas-fired power plant on the shores of Lake Superior. Dairyland Power Cooperative, Minnesota Power and Basin Electric Cooperative are seeking to build the $700 million Nemadji Trail Energy Center. Chippewa tribes in the three states sent the U.S. Department of Agriculture a letter Sunday asking the agency to deny Dairyland Power’s request for a $350 million loan to fund its share of the project. They say the plant is unconscionable given escalating climate change.

