LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Indonesia has pulled out of hosting another global sports event at short notice, three months after refusing to welcome Israel’s team for soccer’s Under-20 World Cup. The World Beach Games had been set to be staged in Bali in August but were canceled after the Indonesian government pulled the budget. The global group of national Olympic bodies known as ANOC said it had no option but to cancel the event because it was unable to find a replacement host with so little time. The Beach Games features 14 sports including beach versions of soccer, tennis and volleyball, plus surfing and open water swimming. About 100 countries had been set to take part, including Israel.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.