JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s former agriculture minister has been arrested by the country’s anti-graft commission on accusations of bribery, abuse of power and fraud. Syahrul Yasin Limpo resigned his position as agriculture minister last week to focus on the impending legal proceedings against him. He was formally named as a suspect on Wednesday by the Corruption Eradication Commission, known as the KPK. TV footage shows Limpo arriving at the commission’s office in handcuffs and wearing a black leather jacket, black hat and a mask. He did not respond to journalists’ questions. Limpo’s lawyer says his client does not deny the charges and that he will cooperate with authorities.

