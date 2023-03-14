GENEVA (AP) — FIFA president Gianni Infantino will be re-elected this week to lead a richer-than-ever soccer body with an ambition to add new and bigger competitions despite growing wariness of him in Europe. FIFA has $4 billion in reserves after the World Cup in Qatar. It plans to share much of that wealth with its 211 member federations. That’s a big reason why Infantino has no opponent on Thursday in Rwanda. Infantino will to get four more years despite concerns about his leadership in Europe and South America. Infantino is currently eligible to have 15 years at the top of world soccer through 2031.

