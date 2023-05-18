By Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN
New York (CNN) — Inflation-fatigued shoppers are heading to Walmart for groceries and essentials.
Walmart (WMT), America’s largest retailer, posted strong sales last quarter and raised its outlook for 2023. Revenue surged 7.6% in the past quarter.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
