By Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN

New York (CNN) — Inflation-fatigued shoppers are heading to Walmart for groceries and essentials.

Walmart (WMT), America’s largest retailer, posted strong sales last quarter and raised its outlook for 2023. Revenue surged 7.6% in the past quarter.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.