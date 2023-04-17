JEROME, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle collision at 12:50 p.m. on Monday in Jerome County.

A 1972 GMC C1500 hauling a trailer with a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Interstate 84 at mile marker 186 when the trailer began to fishtail. The vehicle then swerved into the median and overturned. The driver of the pickup, a 52-year-old male from Filer, was transported to the hospital via air ambulance.

Traffic in the eastbound lanes on Interstate 84 was blocked for approximately 20 minutes to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene. Idaho State Police was assisted by the Idaho Department of Transportation and Jerome Fire Department.