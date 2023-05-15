HAGERMAN, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle injury crash that occurred at 6:04 p.m. on Sunday on US 30 near milepost 182 in Gooding County.

A 26-year-old male, from Hagerman, was traveling westbound on US30 in a Dodge Ram pickup. The Dodge went off the road, overcorrected, rolled and struck a fence.

The driver of the Dodge was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt. His passenger a 31-year-old female, from Hagerman, was wearing a seatbelt.

The roadway was blocked for approximately 40 minutes.

This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police. The Idaho State Police were assisted by the Hagerman Fire Department, Gooding County EMS, Gooding County Sherriff’s Office and Air St. Luke’s.