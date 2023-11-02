IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho National Laboratory secured a position in the 2024 Vault Top 100 Best Internships rankings.

INL was the only national laboratory to make Vault’s list.

It earned the 89th spot on the overall top 100 rankings and was also ranked in five other categories.

Renowned for its technical excellence, INL has once again demonstrated its competency by securing the 16th position for engineering internships while ranking third in energy and renewables internships. This is similar to last year’s rankings of 14th and third in these categories. The lab has expanded its presence into new domains, ranking fourth in data analytics; 24th in software engineering and development; and 36th in compensation and benefits.

“This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our interns, mentors, managers and the entire INL community,” INL’s National University Programs director. Michelle Thiel Bingham said. “We are proud to provide an environment where interns can learn, grow and make meaningful contributions.”

During the 2023 fiscal year that ended in September, the laboratory welcomed a cohort of 527 university interns. These interns came from 161 institutions across 44 states, including Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, as well as three countries outside the United States.