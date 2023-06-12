IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho National Laboratory is running STEM Camps for students in grades 1-12. The camps focus on teaching students age-appropriate science research methods and ways to solve real-world problems.
Camps are held:
- June 12-15: grades six to eight and grades nine to 12
- June 19-22: grades three to five
- June 26-29: grades three to five
- July 5-7: grades one and two
- July 10-12: grades one and two
- July 17-20: grades three to five
- July 24-27: grades three to five
The camps run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., each day. Students will be dropped off and picked up at University Place in Idaho Falls.
If you want to register your student you can do so here.
Some of the activities will be held outdoors and in nearby locations for field work.
