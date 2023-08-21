LOS ANGELES (AP) — This past weekend, an estimated 140,000 diehard K-pop fans took over the Los Angeles Convention Center and adjacent Crypto.com Arena for a weekend full of K-culture: panels, premium meet-and-greets, interviews, dance breaks, concerts, and more. Fans carried lightsticks of their favorite groups, showed off photocards of their favorites, collected sticker books and K-beauty products, and lined up for tteokbokki. Inside the arena, fans were treated to short performances from dozens of their favorite groups. Those experiences served as a welcomed reminder of a facet of the music industry that K-pop knows remarkably well: Fandom is this business’ most enduring resource.

