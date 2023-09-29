LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities on Friday made their first arrest in the 1996 shooting death of hip-hop superstar Tupac Shakur with the indictment of Duane “Keffe D” Davis. On the night of the shooting, Shakur and Suge Knight, the head of his label, attended a Mike Tyson fight at a Las Vegas arena. After the fight, Shakur and Knight brawled with Davis and his nephew Orlando Anderson, who authorities long suspected in Shakur’s death. Shakur and Knight were riding in a BMW headed for a club appearance when a Cadillac pulled up alongside them. Someone from inside shot Shakur four times. He died six days later.

