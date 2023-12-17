CNN

By Nouran Salahieh, CNN

(CNN) — A strengthening storm that hit Florida with heavy rains and powerful winds this weekend is making its way up the East Coast, threatening floods, dangerous surf, power outages and travel disruptions.

More than 2 million people are at risk of severe thunderstorms with damaging winds Sunday across parts of South Carolina up to New England, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

A flash flood emergency has been issued for South Carolina’s eastern Georgetown County, just south of Myrtle Beach, where water rescues are underway, the National Weather Service said. Between 4.5 and 7 inches of rain have fallen and heavy rain will continue to impact the region Sunday, the weather service said.

Intense winds created tides as high as 9.86 feet in Charleston Harbor, South Carolina, on Sunday. It was the fourth-highest tide on record for the region and well above the highest tide for a non-tropical system, the weather service said.

“Widespread dangerous flooding continues,” the agency warned.

A tornado watch has been issued for eastern North Carolina, the weather service said. The watch – which includes more than 1 million people in Wilmington, New Bern and much of the Outer Banks – is in effect until 8 p.m. ET Sunday. “Scattered gusts of up to 65 mph possible,” the weather service said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

After moving through Florida, the storm hugged the East Coast Sunday and expanded its impacts from Georgia to parts of the Northeast. Parts of South Carolina north into Pennsylvania and New Jersey are expected to see heavy rainfall.

The National Weather Service issued high wind warnings on Sunday for portions of southern Connecticut, southeastern New York and Boston, warning of the potential for downed trees and power lines.

Travel in those areas will be difficult, the weather service said, “If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.”

The heaviest rain is expected in the Carolinas and coastal Georgia as the storm strengthens and begins to accelerate up the coast. Rain will begin across the mid-Atlantic and parts of the Northeast by Sunday afternoon, but the heaviest will arrive late Sunday.

Hours of steady rainfall may lead to flooding in urban areas and spots with poor drainage.

Strong wind gusts will slam coastal areas from the Southeast through the mid-Atlantic on Sunday and the coastal Northeast at night. Gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible for much of the coast.

The combination of strong winds and heavy rainfall will likely slow travel across a swath of the region, especially the busy I-95 corridor.

Gusty winds and reduced visibilities may also delay some air travel. More than 4,100 flights into or out of US airports were delayed Sunday and at least 115 were canceled, according to the tracking website FlightAware.com. John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York was experiencing wind-related ground delays, according to the Federal Aviation Administration website.

The storm swept through much of Florida as it impacted the region.

“Stay home unless it is absolutely necessary to go out,” the Miami-Dade County Department of Emergency Management warned as heavy rains soaked roads.

The Storm’s Path

Here’s a timeline of the storm’s path, according to the Weather Prediction Center:

On Sunday, the center is expected to skirt the Southeast US coast, bringing heavy rain up through the coastal plains and possibly damaging winds.

By Sunday night, the heavy rain should be tapering off over the Southeast but quickly spreading into the Mid-Atlantic states.

The storm center will then track into New England on Monday as the system expands its impact across much of the eastern US.

The storm will reach its peak strength on Monday, just in time to deliver disruption to a large portion of the Northeast. It is forecast to track close to the Northeast coast during this time – but could also move farther away from the coast.

Regardless of its exact track, the storm will bring nor’easter-like impacts to the coastal Northeast on Monday — minus the snow.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Mary Gilbert, Taylor Ward and Steve Almasy contributed to this report.