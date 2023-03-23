By Michelle Watson, CNN

CNN has obtained an internal affairs investigation report that the New Haven, Connecticut, police chief said led him to recommend the termination of the officers involved in a June 2022 incident that left Randy Cox, 36, paralyzed from the chest down in the back of a police van.

Five officers with the New Haven Police Department were arrested and charged with second degree reckless endangerment in November 2022, CNN previously reported.

The police were transporting Cox, who was arrested on suspicion of illegally possessing a handgun. Video during the transport shows Cox, who was handcuffed, hit his head on the back wall of the van after an abrupt stop, leaving him paralyzed. The five officers pleaded not guilty in January, according to CNN affiliate WFSB.

The officers were identified by the New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office as Officer Oscar Diaz, Officer Jocelyn Lavandier, Officer Ronald Pressley, Officer Luis Rivera and Sergeant Betsy Segui. Pressley retired from the department in January, CNN previously reported.

The redacted report alleges the five officers violated several of the principles in the department’s policies including but not limited to integrity, trustworthiness, courtesy and respect.

The investigation consisted of multiple interviews with the officers, and an interview with Cox himself.

CNN received the report on Wednesday from Lt. Manmeet Colon OIC, Office of the Internal Affairs with police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

