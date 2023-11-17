BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Nearly 60,000 Idaho residents are affected by suicide loss each year.

On Saturday, Nov. 18, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and local partners will hold an International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day event.

It will go from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Blackfoot at the Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University Ave.

In 1999, Senator Harry Reid, who lost his father to suicide, introduced a resolution to the United States Senate, leading to the creation of International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day. Also known as Survivor Day, the day was designated by the United States Congress as a day on which those affected by suicide can join for healing and support. It was determined that Survivor Day would always fall on the Saturday before American Thanksgiving, as the holidays are often a difficult time for suicide loss survivors.

The International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day event will allow community members to come together to find connection, understanding, and hope through their shared experience. This event will feature an American Foundation for Suicide Prevention-produced documentary that offers a message of growth, resilience, and connection.

Individuals can register the day of the event starting at 8:30 a.m. at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church or click HERE to register online. Lunch and childcare will be provided.

If you miss the Nov. 18 event, there is a monthly Suicide Loss Support Group held every 3rd Tuesday night from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at the Marshal Public Library in Pocatello. This group provides a safe place where individuals can share experiences with others who are on the same grief journey. For more information, call Alayna Hallmark at 208-852-0478 or email ahallmark@siph.id.gov.