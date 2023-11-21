IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The investigation into a cybersecurity data breach Sunday night at Idaho National Laboratory continues.

The data breach appears to be a leak of INL employees’ personal information, including social security numbers.

INL tells us the breach happened in a federally approved vendor system outside the lab.

The system supports the INL cloud Human Resources services.

INL says it has taken immediate action to protect employee data, and they have been in touch with federal law enforcement agencies to aid in the investigation.

Idaho National Laboratory has released the following statement:

Idaho National Laboratory is continuing to investigate a cybersecurity data breach that occurred in a federally approved vendor system outside the lab that supports INL cloud Human Resources services. INL has taken immediate action to protect employee data.



INL has been in touch with federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security’s Cyber Security and Infrastructure Security Agency to investigate the extent of data impacted in this incident. As the situation evolves more information will be shared.

“I have full faith in the I-n-l to get to the bottom of the cyber attack and prevent further attacks,” US Senator Jim Risch said. “Cybersecurity is extremely important to protect everything from our national security to our small businesses to our personal information—this includes the efforts at INL. I’m thankful the lab had resources in place to detect and address the attack.”

The INL says more information will be shared as the situation evolves.