SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — San Francisco police are investigating after a woman was found dead during a welfare check on Nov. 30.

KPIX independently confirmed her identity as Kimberly Wong, a tech worker. She worked at Plaid, and had previously been at Splunk from 2017 to 2021.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of Kimberly Wong’s passing and we extend our heartfelt condolences and support to Kimberly’s loved ones during this difficult time. Kimberly was a hardworking, dedicated employee and will be missed,” Splunk said in a statement.

Police said they were called to a residential building on the 3200 block of Clay Street for a well-being check around 7:12 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found a woman who was unresponsive. She was pronounced dead despite life-saving efforts, police said.

Investigators from the department’s homicide detail are looking into her death, police said.

Officials said no arrest has been made, and her death remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

