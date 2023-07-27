HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A derailment of an Amtrak train in Montana that killed three people in 2021 was caused by a poor track conditions at the accident site, federal investigators said in a final report on the accident. The National Transportation Safety Board’s finding Thursday follows an earlier report that identified a bent track near scene of the accident. The poor track conditions included a worn rail, vertical track deflection, misalignment and instability, the report found. It also found that a train inspector’s workload prevented him from doing a walking inspection of the area before the derailment.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.