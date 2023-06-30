IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Police investigators with the assistance of other law enforcement partners arrested a 43-year-old Bonneville County resident this week for 13 different drug and weapon related offenses.

During the course of the investigation, investigators seized approximately 73,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills, which have an estimated street value of $900,000, along with cash, firearms and other illegal substances.

On June 27, Idaho Falls Police Officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Jason Hurley in connection to a narcotics investigation. Hurley was speeding and made an unnecessary stop in the middle of the roadway, prompting the traffic stop. A Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputy assisted on the stop. The K9, trained and certified in narcotics detection, conducted a free air sniff of the vehicle and indicated the presence of an illegal substance in the vehicle.

Officers searched the vehicle and found numerous large bags with several thousand pills identified as counterfeit pills containing fentanyl (commonly called “dirty thirties”). Officers also located bags with a white crystalline substance appearing to be methamphetamine, a small bag containing a brown tar substance appearing to be heroin, and two other small bags containing two different types of pills. The pills and the heroin all tested positive for fentanyl. Officers also located several items of drug paraphernalia, materials consistent with the distribution of illegal narcotics, a loaded Ruger 9mm handgun with an additional magazine and bullets, and a fanny pack with several thousand dollars. Hurley is not currently employed and has not been for some time.

Also on June 27, Idaho Falls Police Investigators, with the assistance of Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Investigators, executed a search warrant on Hurley’s residence. During this search, investigators found a Glock 22, additional U.S. currency believed to be from drug sales, methamphetamine, fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and multiple items commonly used in drug packaging and distribution including scales, baggies and other materials. Investigators also seized a Louis Vuitton bag and Louis Vuitton shoes investigators determined were purchased on a drug run with funds obtained through the sale of illegal drugs.

From the traffic stop and the search of Hurley’s residence, a total of $30,013, 20 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of heroin, and approximately 7,000 fentanyl pills were seized.

On June 28, Idaho Falls Police Investigators executed a search warrant on a storage unit belonging to Hurley in Chubbuck, Idaho, assisted by the Chubbuck Police Department and the Idaho State Police. Inside the storage unit a safe was located which contained approximately 45,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills, and an additional $7,361.

On June 29, Idaho Falls Police Investigators, assisted by Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Investigators, served a search warrant at a second storage unit in Idaho Falls belonging to Hurley. Inside the storage unit, investigators found several firearms, approximately 21,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills, 30 suboxone strips (a schedule 4 controlled substance), marijuana, multiple items of drug paraphernalia and items used in drug packaging, as well as an additional $3,198 in cash.

All together, a total of approximately 73,000 counterfeit fentanyl “dirty thirty” pills, 20 grams methamphetamine, 9.5 grams marijuana, 30 suboxone strips, $40,572, five firearms, Louis Vuitton shoes and a Louis Vuitton bag were seized in this investigation. A conservative estimate of the street value of the seized fentanyl pills is approximately $900,000.

Jason Hurley was arrested for the following offenses and booked into the Bonneville County Jail:

Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver

Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver

Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver

Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver

Drug Trafficking

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jason Hurley

The Idaho Falls Police Department would like to thank its partners with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Chubbuck Police Department and Idaho State Police for their assistance in this investigation.