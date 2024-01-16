DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ team had knocked on 947,000 doors across Iowa while the candidate had visited all 99 counties. It turns out Iowans just weren’t into him. On Monday, Iowa Republican caucus participants overwhelmingly chose former President Donald Trump in the absence of a clear alternative with a winning look. Nikki Haley argued she’s the one, where DeSantis failed to meet his own expectations of winning Iowa. She will have a lot to prove in New Hampshire next week, based on the depth of feelings for Trump in Iowa. The first voters to cast ballots in the 2024 presidential election sent a clear message from Iowa that their party belongs to Trump.

