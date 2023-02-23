By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran is directly acknowledging an accusation attributed to international inspectors that it enriched uranium to 84% purity for the first time, which would put the Islamic Republic closer than ever to weapons-grade material. The acknowledgement Thursday by the Nour News linked to the highest reaches of Iran’s theocracy renews pressure on the West to address Tehran’s program. Already Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who recently regained his country’s premiership, is threatening to take military action similar to when Israel bombed nuclear programs in Iraq and Syria. Iran has declared enriching up to 60% — a short step to weapons-grade levels of 90%.