DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A U.N. fact-finding mission says Iran is responsible for the “physical violence” that led to the death of Mahsa Amini in 2022 and sparked nationwide protests against the country’s mandatory headscarf laws and its ruling theocracy. The U.N. mission published its findings in the case on Friday. The wide-ranging initial report submitted to the U.N. Human Rights Council by the Fact-Finding Mission on Iran also found the Islamic Republic employed “unnecessary and disproportionate use of lethal force” to put down the demonstrations, and that Iranian security forces also sexually assaulted detainees. The security crackdown killed more than 500 people and saw over 22,000 detained. There was no immediate comment on the report from Iran.

