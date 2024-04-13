By Lauren Izso, CNN

(CNN) — Iran has launched drones toward Israel, amid fears of a regional escalation following an apparent Israeli attack on an Iranian embassy complex in Syria last week.

Several dozen drones were launched from within Iran, a senior US administration official told CNN. Iran state media also confirmed that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had “launched extensive drone strikes against targets in occupied territories,” referring to Israel.

“We are following the threat in the airspace. It’s a threat that will take a number of hours to arrive in Israel,” Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari said late on Saturday local time, asking Israelis to be “vigilant.”

Israel has prepared for a “direct attack by Iran,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement Saturday evening.

“Our defensive systems are deployed; we are ready for any scenario, both defensively and offensively. The state of Israel is strong. The IDF is strong. The public is strong,” he said.

The Israeli leader also said he appreciated the support of the US, Britain and France and “many other countries.”

“We have determined a clear principle: Whoever harms us, we will harm them. We will defend ourselves against any threat and will do so level-headedly and with determination,” Netanyahu said.

Public shelters have been opened in the northern Israeli city of Haifa.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Reporting contributed by CNN’s Hamdi Alkhshali, Adam Pourahmadi and Paul Murphy.

