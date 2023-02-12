BEIJING (AP) — China says Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will visit Beijing for a three-day trip starting Tuesday at the invitation of his counterpart, Xi Jinping. China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson made the announcement on Sunday. She did not elaborate on Raisi’s itinerary. The two leaders met last September in Uzbekistan, when Xi underscored China’s support for Iran. In December, Raisi pledged commitment to deepening the strategic partnership during a meeting with the Chinese vice premier in Tehran. China is a major buyer of Iranian oil and an important source of investment in the Mideast country. In 2021, Iran and China signed a 25-year strategic cooperation agreement that covered major economic activities from oil and mining to industry, transportation and agriculture.