NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Iran’s president has begun a rare visit to Africa as the country under heavy U.S. economic sanctions seeks to deepen partnerships around the world. President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Kenya on Wednesday is the first to the African continent by an Iranian leader in more than a decade. He is also expected to visit Uganda and Zimbabwe. The Iranian leader says Africa is a “continent of opportunities” and a great platform for Iranian products. He specifically mentioned Africa’s mineral resources, and Iran’s petrochemical experience, but the five memoranda of understanding signed by Iran and Kenya appeared not to address either one.

