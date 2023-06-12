BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq is urging countries that have citizens in a sprawling camp in northeast Syria housing tens of thousands of mostly women and children linked to the Islamic State group to repatriate their nationals. Iraqi officials warned Monday that al-Hol camp has become a “source for terrorism.” The statements were made during a conference in Baghdad discussing the situation at the camp. Al-Hol holds about 51,000 people, the vast majority women and children, including the wives, widows and other family members of IS militants. Most are Syrians and Iraqis. But there are also around 8,000 women and children from 60 other nationalities who live in a part of the camp known as the Annex.

