By ALI ABDUL-HASSAN and SALAR SALIM

Associated Press

DIWANIYAH, Iraq (AP) — Dozens of Iraqi residents and activists are protesting in the city of Diwaniyah days after a 22-year-old YouTube star was killed allegedly by her father. Interior Ministry spokesman Saad Maan announced that Tiba Ali was killed by her father on Jan. 31, who then turned himself in to the police. Reports say the father strangled Ali at night while she was asleep. The so-called “honor killing” was met with condemnation from women’s rights organizations and residents, who on Sunday sounded the alarm on violence against women in Iraq and the need to reform legislation to protect women. Diwaniyah’s city police department and hospital administration declined to comment to the AP about Ali’s death.