WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS plans to go after 125,000 high-income earners who did not file tax returns going back to 2017. The agency expects to collect roughly $100 billion in back taxes. Beginning this week, the agency will start sending out noncompliance letters to more than 25,000 people who earn more than $1 million per year and 100,000 people with incomes between $400,000 and $1 million who failed to pay their taxes between 2017 and 2021. The new campaign is part of the agency’s ongoing effort to pursue high-wealth tax cheats — mandated in part by funding provided through Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act passed into law in 2022.

