AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – In the more than 30 year history of Hillcrest Boys Basketball, no player has scored more points than Isaac Davis, as he reached the all-time school scoring record Wednesday against Preston.

The BYU commit scored a game-best 26 points in a big win for the Knights, bringing his career total to 1,230 points and counting for the new school record.

But Isaac said it’s more than just his record.

“Honestly, I can’t do that without all my teammates, the fans, the family, everybody supporting me,” Davis said on Hillcrest High School’s Facebook page.

“It’s not just me, but it’s everybody in this building. That’s why I got the record. It’s awesome, it’s a great feeling.”

Davis and the Knights are still unbeaten against Idaho teams this season, and they will face the Bonneville Bees at The Hive Friday at 7:30 p.m.