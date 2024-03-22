ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a deadly bombing that targeted Taliban trying to collect their salaries at a bank in southern Afghanistan. The bombing Thursday at a branch of New Kabul Bank in Kandahar city killed three people and wounded 12 others. A Kandahar official said all of the victims were people who had gathered there to collect their monthly salaries. The Islamic State group’s affiliate is a major Taliban rival and has attacked schools, hospitals, mosques and Shiite areas throughout Afghanistan. The militant group said the suicide bomber detonated his explosive belt among the Taliban gathered near the bank to receive their salaries. Kandahar city is a spiritual and political center for the Taliban.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.