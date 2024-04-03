KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s army says extremist-linked rebels have killed at least a dozen people in a raid on a rural community in the east, in the latest violence near the border with Uganda. Allied Democratic Forces rebels with ties to the Islamic State group have long operated in the border area. The United Nations said last week that almost 200 people have been killed there this year. An army spokesperson in North Kivu province says the attackers set a local hospital on fire and took a number of civilians into the bush.

