ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Public Utilities Commission has found the Island Park Water Company has failed to provide its customers with safe, reliable and adequate service.

The Island Park Water Company, which serves more than 300 customers in Fremont County, is being penalized $434,000 for failure to provide safe and reliable service, improperly billing customers, retaliating against customers who contacted the utility with concerns about service and failing to respond to requests from the Commission for records, among other violations.

The Idaho Public Utilities Commission provided the company the opportunity to avoid the imposition of the penalty if it rectified each violation which resulted in a penalty within 21 days of the issuance of the Commission’s Order.

At a customer hearing in late March, the commission received testimony from customers who said the company demanded additional payments to maintain water service, charged customers for prior owner’s bills and failed to make repairs, among other concerns.

The company consists of seven water systems. They are the Aspen Subdivision, Goose Bay Estates Public Water System, Shotgun Cherokee Subdivision 5, Shotgun Kickapoo Subdivision 6 Public Water System, Shotgun North Public Water System, Shotgun South Stevens Lane and the Valley View Subdivision.

Additional potential penalties include the revocation of the Company’s Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity.

Any person interested in this Order may petition for reconsideration within 21 days of the service date of the Order.

You can view additional information HERE.