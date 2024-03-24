TONIGHT: Isolated mixed showers continue across the region tonight. Winds will be mostly light between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the teen’s in the mountains and 20’s in the valleys.

TOMORROW: Isolated mixed showers continue into Monday throughout the day with rain showers in the valleys and snow showers in the mountains. Winds will be mostly light between 5-15 mph. High temperatures reach the 40’s.

LONG TERM: Isolated mixed showers continue into Tuesday as well before we mostly dry up on Wednesday. By the end of Tuesday, trace amounts of snow are possible for the valleys with about 2-4 inches of snow in store for the mountains. That is before we are expecting scattered rain and snow showers for Thursday with isolated leftover rain and snow left for Friday and Saturday. Winds will be breezy especially for Wednesday and Thursday with winds between 15-30 mph. High temperatures stay in the 40’s for Tuesday, slightly increase into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s for Wednesday before falling back into the 40’s for the rest of the week.