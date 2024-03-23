TONIGHT: Isolated valley rain and mountain snow showers will be spread out across the region tonight with more stay bits of rain and snow left for the overnight and early morning hours. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-20 mph. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

TOMORROW: Isolated mixed showers carry on into Sunday with rain showers in the valleys and snow showers in the mountains. There is a slight chance for some snow in the Snake River Plain for Sunday morning. By the end of the weekend, we should see about 2-4 inches of snow in the mountains with a trace of snow found in the Snake River Plain. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-20 mph. High temperatures drop into the 40’s.

LONG TERM: Isolated mixed showers carry on into the work week for Monday and Tuesday. Stray bits of rain and snow are left on Wednesday before more widespread snow and rain come back for Thursday. That system looks to bring us more isolated rain and snow showers that continue all the way into the following weekend. Winds will be lighter for the first half of the work week before becoming breezy between 15-25 mph for Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures look to stay in the 40’s for Monday and Tuesday before slightly increasing into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s for Wednesday. High’s then go back down into the 40’s by Thursday and should stay there heading into the following weekend.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT SUNDAY for Lincoln County, WY, Teton mountains, and Yellowstone National Park.