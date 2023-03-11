TONIGHT: Partly cloudy conditions are in store for the rest of the night across all of eastern ID and western WY with only stray light snow showers across our mountain tops. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures go down to the 10’s and single digits.

TOMORROW: Groups of isolated snow showers will cross over our local mountains for Sunday with only one or two of those snow showers reaching the valleys. Winds will be mostly light between 5-15 mph. High temperatures get into the 30’s.

LONG TERM: Widespread valley snow and rain showers come into the region starting Monday morning and will stay with us all the way up until Wednesday afternoon. Mountains should expect only snow showers. Snowfall accumulation after Wednesday shows about an inch to 4 inches in the valleys, 4 inches to a foot in valleys around the mountains, and a foot to a foot and a half of snow for the mountains. Dry conditions follow for everyone for Thursday and Friday before more chances for rain and snow are back for next weekend. Winds will be breezy for Tuesday and Wednesday between 15-25 mph. High temperatures will increase into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s for the beginning of the week before cooling down to the low to mid 30’s by the end of the week.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

The Forest Service Sawtooth Avalanche Center in Ketchum has CONTINUED an AVALANCHE WARNING which is in effect until 01:00 AM MST Sunday for The Sawtooth, Smoky, White Cloud, Boulder, Soldier, Pioneer, and southern Salmon River mountains, including the mountains near Banner Summit, Stanley, Atlanta, Smiley Creek, Galena Summit, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue, Carey, and Fairfield. The backcountry avalanche warning does not apply to highway avalanche programs or operating ski areas.

FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MDT SUNDAY for Blaine County.