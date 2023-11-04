TONIGHT: A couple of rain showers should be passing through the region tonight with greater numbers of showers moving into the region for the overnight hours. Winds will be mostly light between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures will get down into the 30’s and lower 40’s.

TOMORROW: Isolated rounds of rain showers will hit the valleys especially in the early morning hours of Sunday. A scattered mix of rain and snow showers are likely across the mountains. Winds will be breezy between 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph. High temperatures reach the 40’s in the mountains and 50’s in the valleys.

LONG TERM: More scattered mountain snow showers continue into Monday with more isolated rounds of rain for the valleys. Only a few storms come in for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday with most of the isolated snow showers out in the mountainous areas with mostly dry and sunny conditions for the valleys. Dry conditions should follow into next weekend. Winds continue to be breezy into Monday before calming down for the rest of the week. High temperatures stay in the 40’s and 50’s into Monday before decreasing into the middle of the week. High’s go down to the upper 30’s to mid 40’s by Wednesday and continue to stay there for the most part heading into next weekend.