TONIGHT: Stray rain showers and thunderstorms continue into the early evening hours before clearing up in the late night. Few showers will mainly be present for SE Idaho, Snake River Plain, and Magic Valley. Winds will be breezy between 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 40’s and upper 30’s.

TOMORROW: Isolated light rain showers will with us for the morning hours leading to isolated heavy rain showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening hours. Winds will be breezy between 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. High temperatures slightly into the mid 70’s.

LONG TERM: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms continue into Monday. We will have less rain showers and thunderstorms in the region here for the middle of the week, but there is still a stray chance for a rain shower or thunderstorm each day all the way up into Friday. More scattered rain showers and thunderstorms come back for next Saturday. Winds will get a little calmer for the work week between 5-15 mph each day. High temperatures continue on the slow increase into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s by Tuesday where they will stay all the way into the next weekend.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT SUNDAY for the Cache Valley including Preston, The Arco Desert and Lava Beds…including Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, the INL Complex, Craters of the Moon, and Mud Lake.

LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING for American Falls Reservoir.

FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Blackfoot River above Blackfoot Reservoir near Henry, Bear River at Border, Marsh Creek near McCammon, and Portneuf River at Pocatello and Topaz.

FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT WEDNESDAY for Bannock, Franklin, and Oneida counties.

FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT MONDAY for Bannock, Franklin, Bear Lake, Oneida and Power counties.

FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT AND WETTING RAIN REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Big Wood River at Hailey.