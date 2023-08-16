TONIGHT: Mostly clear to completely clear conditions will be with us throughout the night tonight. A little haze is possible in the early morning hours for those in the Upper Snake River Plain and central ID. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down into the 50’s.

TOMORROW: After a dry, sunny morning, groups of isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will hit the region for the afternoon and also into Thursday night too. Winds will be a little breezy between 10-20 mph. High temperatures are back into the 90’s.

LONG TERM: A fewer number of stray storms will be in the region here for Friday and Saturday with most of those few storms hanging out in the mountains and highlands. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms come on Sunday and are expected to continue overnight into Monday afternoon too. Leftover stray showers are left for Tuesday before more rain looks to come back at the end of next week. Winds will be very breezy between 15-25 mph for most of the long-term period. High temperatures drop a lot starting on Friday and continuing all the way into Monday. High’s by Monday look to be down to the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. High’s look to slightly rebound into the low to mid 80’s by the middle of next week.