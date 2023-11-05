TONIGHT: A scarce few mountain showers are likely for Sunday night with the valleys looking to stay clear of the rain and snow. Winds look to be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 30’s and lower 40’s.

TOMORROW: More isolated rain and snow showers target the region for Monday with the majority of the showers coming during the morning hours. Most of the showers will look to target the mountains, but there will still be a few storms going through the valleys too.

LONG TERM: Isolated mountain snow showers come through for Tuesday before having just a very small number of showers left for Wednesday. Completely dry conditions come back on Thursday for everyone and carry us into next weekend. Winds look to be breezy for the first half of the week before calming down for the second half. High temperatures cool down into Wednesday with high’s dropping into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. High’s look to be in the low to mid 40’s then heading into next weekend.