TONIGHT: A few storms will pass through the region through tonight before drying up overnight. Winds should be mostly light between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down into the 50’s.

TOMORROW: Isolated groups of storms will move across the Upper Snake River Plain and central ID during the day on Monday before we have a round of rain for the southern highlands and SE ID for Monday night. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-15 mph. High temperatures will get into the upper 70’s.

LONG TERM: One more day of isolated storms persist into Tuesday morning. We will then look to return to completely dry and sunny conditions by Wednesday. Besides a small chance of rain on Sunday, we will look for sunshine to carry us throughout the long-term period. Winds will be breezy throughout the long term especially on Wednesday and Thursday between 15-25 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 70’s all the way up into Tuesday. Starting on Wednesday, high’s slowly increase throughout the rest of the week heading into next weekend. High’s could reach the 90’s by Saturday.