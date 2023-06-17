TONIGHT: Rain showers will continue across central ID and the extreme Upper Snake River Plain tonight with only a stray one or two of those showers getting into the rest of the region. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-15 mph. Low temperatures get down into the 50’s.

TOMORROW: Isolated thunderstorms are ahead for Father’s Day. We will look for most of the thunderstorms into the afternoon especially across western WY, SE Idaho, and the highlands just to the east of the Snake River Plain. Winds will be breezy between 15-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. High temperatures reach the mid to upper 60’s.

LONG TERM: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms continue into the work week for Monday before we only have leftover stray rain showers on Tuesday. Besides a slight chance of showers on Friday, sunshine and dry conditions will be with us for Wednesday, Thursday, and into next weekend. Winds look to stay breezy all the way into Tuesday before calming down for the rest of the week. High temperatures get down into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s by Tuesday before increasing into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s by the end of the week.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Portneuf River at Topaz.

FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Antelope Creek near Darlington.