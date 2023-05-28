TONIGHT: Thunderstorms will continue across most of our mountains and highlands into the early evening hours before drying up overnight. We should only see a stray 20% chance of seeing any of these storms in the valleys. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down into the upper 40’s.

TOMORROW: Isolated thunderstorms will with us for Memorial Day in the afternoon and evening with most storms in the mountains with a few storms also rolling through the valleys. Winds will be fairly light except underneath some of these storms where wind gusts can reach up to 40 mph. High temperatures slightly increase into the mid 70’s.

LONG TERM: Hit and miss thunderstorms continue in our region throughout the entire work week even into next weekend as there looks to be no relief in sight for any dry conditions. Winds will be slightly breezy for the work week between 5-15 mph. High temperatures increase into Tuesday and Wednesday into the lower 80’s. High’s then slightly decrease back into the low to mid 70’s by the end of the work week heading into next weekend.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Big Lost River at Howell Ranch near Chilly, Big Wood River near Ketchum, Big Wood River at Hailey, Antelope Creek near Darlington, Henrys Fork near Rexburg, Bear River at Border, Portneuf River at Topaz and Pocatello.

FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON for Warm Springs Creek near Ketchum.

FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT MONDAY for Bear Lake, Caribou, and Franklin Counties.

FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Blackfoot River above Blackfoot Reservoir near Henry.