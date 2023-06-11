TONIGHT: Isolated thunderstorms will continue to roam the region throughout tonight. Conditions aren’t expected to fully dry up until around midnight for a dry overnight. Flash flooding is possible. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the low 50’s.

TOMORROW: Isolated thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon and evening hours of Monday after a dry morning. Flash flooding is possible. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph except underneath storms where wind gusts can reach 40 to 50 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid 70’s.

LONG TERM: More thunderstorms will be with us for Tuesday before things start to dry up. Wednesday will give us slight chances for storms especially for those in far eastern ID and western WY. Only stray bits of mountain showers will be left in the region for Thursday and Friday, but overall dry conditions will finish the work week. Scattered chances for thunderstorms return next weekend. Winds stay fairly light during the long-term forecast. High temperatures stay fairly consistent in the 70’s throughout the week until next weekend. High’s are looking to decrease a lot down into the lower 60’s possibly for next Sunday on Father’s Day.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Portneuf River at Pocatello and Topaz, Big Lost River at Howell Ranch near Chilly, Henry’s Fork near Rexburg, Antelope Creek near Darlington, Bear River at Border, and Big Wood River at Hailey.

FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Big Lost River near Arco.