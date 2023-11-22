IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – This Thanksgiving week, law enforcement agencies across southern Idaho are uniting to address the anticipated surge in holiday travel. With travel numbers expected to reach record highs this year, the focus is on ensuring road safety.

The Idaho State Police, partnering with the Minidoka County, Cassia County, Gooding County,and Jerome County Sheriff’s Offices are conducting high-visibility and aggressive driving patrols on major highways and roadways throughout the Magic Valley. Law enforcement agencies will proactively enforce traffic regulations to deter aggressive driving behaviors.

As part of this concerted effort, all travelers are urged to prioritize safety. Always wear your seatbelt, adhere to posted speed limits, and obey traffic control devices. These simple actions significantly contribute to accident prevention and ensure a safe journey for all.

Underscoring the urgency of this initiative, the Idaho Transportation Department reported over 4,000 crashes in the Magic Valley in 2022, with a staggering 122 occurring during Thanksgiving Week alone. Tragically, some of these incidents resulted in serious injuries or fatalities, highlighting the critical need for heightened awareness and responsible driving practices.

Help kick off the holiday season safely. Your commitment to safe driving will substantially reduce accidents and save lives on southern Idaho roads.