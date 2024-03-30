JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military has acknowledged its troops shot dead two Palestinians and wounded a third along Gaza’s beach. Saturday’s statement came after a video showed one man falling to the ground after walking in an open area and then a bulldozer pushing two bodies into the garbage-strewn sand. The military said troops opened fire after the men ignored ignored warning shots. According to the Al Jazeera television network, which broadcast the video earlier this week, two of the men were waving white flags before being shot at. The footage follows a number of similar clips that have shown Palestinians in war-stricken Gaza being fired at or killed while seeming to pose little threat.

