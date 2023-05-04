ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Israel’s defense minister says Iran could have enough enriched uranium to make five nuclear weapons, and warned Tehran that proceeding to weapons-grade enrichment could “ignite the region.” Yoav Gallant made the remarks during a visit on Thursday to Greece. His remarks echoed international concerns, which have mounted over the past months, on Tehran enriching uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels. Israel remains at odds with the United States over how to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Israel has close defense ties with Greece and helped the NATO member build a new military flight training school that opened last year.

